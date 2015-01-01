|
Citation
|
Rajeh N, Bendelow A, Heffernan ME, Kendi S, Hill AL, Davis MM, Macy ML. Pediatrics 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, American Academy of Pediatrics)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Understanding the legacy of the racial/ethnic and economic segregation of pools and beaches1 is necessary as drowning disparities in the United States widen.2 Chicago's history includes a racially motivated drowning at a segregated beach that triggered the 1919 race riots, the building of mini-pools, too shallow for swimming, in response to riots in 1966, and disinvestment in public pools into the 1980s.1 Knowing that children are more likely to swim if their parents swim,3 we hypothesized that, in Chicago, intergenerational relationships between a child's swim skills and their parent's swimming experiences would be impacted by race/ethnicity.
Language: en