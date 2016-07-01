Abstract

BACKGROUND: In the United States, healthcare organizations utilize helicopter emergency medical services (HEMS), which are well-established and integral to trauma and emergency medical transport. HEMS expedites critical resources to trauma patients at the initial scene of the accident, which typically falls outside of the effective service area of ground transportation.



METHODS: This is a single-center study of trauma registry data, inclusive years July 1, 2016, to September 26, 2021. The inclusion criteria were all adult ICU patients (≥18 years) traveling by air. An initial bivariate analysis was used to describe differences in HEMS vs rendezvous (ground + HEMS) mode of arrival. A multivariate linear regression was calculated to predict elapsed transport times on predictor variables to determine the clinical impact of prolonged transport times.



RESULTS: There were 242 patients identified in the analysis, with 87 (36%) traveling by HEMS and 155 (64%) traveling by rendezvous. A significant regression equation was found (F(29,198) = 2.39, P <.01), with an R2 of.26. As the transport time increased by 10.67 minutes, the shock index ratio (SIR) increased by one unit (P =.04). Conversely, for each unit increase in Glasgow Coma Scores (GCS), flight time decreased by 1.03 minutes (P <.01). Rendezvous transport times were on average eight minutes longer than HEMS alone (P <.01).



CONCLUSIONS: Those with prolonged travel times were likely to travel by rendezvous with presentation of lower GCS and higher SIR upon arrival, despite equivocal injury patterns and severity. This research highlights the need for a helicopter auto-launch program to expedite helicopter travel times in distant locations to the only Level I trauma center in the region.

