Abstract
BACKGROUND: The three-time stand and walk test (TTSW) is a complex functional task used to determine muscle strength, balance, and fall risk in older individuals. This study hypothesized that TTSW is an appropriate tool for detecting frailty related to falls and the cognition of community-dwelling older adults. The study objectives were to 1) assess the ability of the TTSW to determine frailty by exploring the optimal cut-off score and 2) investigate the correlations between TTSW outcomes with falls and cognitive function in 118 community-dwelling older adults.
Falls; Prediction; Aging; Muscle weakness; Postural balance