Abstract

BACKGROUND: The three-time stand and walk test (TTSW) is a complex functional task used to determine muscle strength, balance, and fall risk in older individuals. This study hypothesized that TTSW is an appropriate tool for detecting frailty related to falls and the cognition of community-dwelling older adults. The study objectives were to 1) assess the ability of the TTSW to determine frailty by exploring the optimal cut-off score and 2) investigate the correlations between TTSW outcomes with falls and cognitive function in 118 community-dwelling older adults.



METHODS: The demographic data of eligible participants were assessed, and the participants were diagnosed with frailty based on the frailty phenotype. The participants then completed the Frail Non-Disabled (FiND) Questionnaire, TTSW, Falls Efficacy Scale-International (FES-I), and Mini-Mental State Examination Thai version (MMSE-Thai 2002).



RESULTS: The results demonstrated that the TTSW outcomes were significantly correlated with FiND, FES-I, and MMSE-Thai 2002 (rho =.705 and r =.482 and -.510, respectively, p <.001). Moreover, a TTSW time of 18 s or longer had a good ability to indicate frailty in older individuals (sensitivity = 88.41, specificity = 83.67, and area under the receiver operating characteristic curve =.926).



CONCLUSIONS: Implementing this tool in a community setting may be useful for the initial screening, monitoring, and referral of data by healthcare professionals. A cut-off TTSW time of 18 s or longer was the optimal criterion to indicate frailty in community-dwelling older people.

