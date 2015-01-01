Abstract

BACKGROUND: In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, concerns have been raised that the pandemic may derail global efforts against child sexual abuse (CSA).



OBJECTIVES: This study examines the prevalence and associated factors of sexual abuse among adolescent girls in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: The sample comprised 853 adolescent girls aged 13-19 (16.03 ± 2.04 years) in Ghana.



METHODS: The study employed a concurrent mixed-method design.



RESULTS: Overall, the prevalence of CSA during the COVID-19 lockdown and school closures was 32.5 %. Protective factors for CSA were feeling safe in neighbourhood (AOR = 0.526, 95 % CI = [0.325, 0.850]) and parents often listen to opinions (AOR = 0.446, 95 % CI = [0.241, 0.826]). Risk factors for CSA were physical activity (AOR = 1.649, OR = 1.783, 95 % CI(AOR) = [1.093, 2.487, 95 % CI(OR) = [1.241, 2.561]), parents sometimes listen to opinions (AOR = 1.199, OR = 1.924, 95 % CI(AOR) = [0.504, 2.853], 95 % CI(OR) = [1.034, 3.582]), living with another relative (AOR = 2.352, OR = 2.484, 95 % CI(AOR) = [0.270, 20.523], 95 % CI(OR) = [0.317, 19.475]), Akan ethnicity (AOR = 1.576, OR = 1.437, 95 % CI(AOR) = [0.307, 8.091], 95 % CI(OR) = [0.316, 6.534]), having no disability (AOR = 1.099, OR = 1.138, 95 % CI(AOR) = [0.679, 1.581], 95 % CI(OR) = [0.786, 1.649]) and having a close relationship with parents (AOR = 1.334, OR = 1.752, 95 % CI(AOR) = [0.746, 2.385], 95 % CI(OR) = [1.096, 2.802]).



CONCLUSION: Knowledge of the risk and protective factors identified in this study can guide and inform the development of CSA prevention programmes during disruptive occurrences like school closures and lockdown.

