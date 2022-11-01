SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Gerber N, Munnangi S, Vengalasetti Y, Gupta S. Clin. Imaging 2022; 94: 125-131.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.clinimag.2022.11.024

PMID

36529077

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although published clinical decision rules have identified indications for the use of head CT in children with mild traumatic brain injury, practices vary.

OBJECTIVE: This study seeks to evaluate whether the utilization of head CT in pediatric trauma patients presenting with mTBI varies between American College of Surgeons verified pediatric trauma centers (ACS-PTC) and adult-only trauma centers (ACS-AOTC). MATERIAL AND METHODS: A retrospective cohort study of 24,104 trauma patients, ≤17, who presented to the emergency department at 337 ACS verified level I/II trauma centers with isolated mTBI was conducted using National Trauma Data Bank records (2011-2015). Multivariable logistic regression was used to compare the odds of a patient receiving a head CT when treated at an ACS-PTC vs. an ACS-AOTC, controlling for demographic, injury, and hospital-level confounders. Effect modification by loss of consciousness was assessed and adjusted head CT odds were recalculated in patients stratified by LOC status.

RESULTS: There was no significant difference in the adjusted odds of receiving a head CT at an ACS-PTC vs. an ACS-AOTC (odds ratio: 0.98, 95% confidence interval: 0.92-1.04). However, in patients who had a LOC, the adjusted OR of receiving a head CT at an ACS-PTC vs ACS-AOTC was 0.71 (95% confidence interval: 0.65-0.78).

CONCLUSION: Children presenting to the emergency department of an ACS-verified level I or II trauma center with mTBI who had a loss of consciousness are less likely to receive a head CT at an ACS verified pediatric trauma center than at an ACS verified adult-only trauma center.


Language: en

Keywords

Children; Unconsciousness; Traumatic brain injury; Computed tomography; Trauma centers; Emergency departments

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print