Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although published clinical decision rules have identified indications for the use of head CT in children with mild traumatic brain injury, practices vary.



OBJECTIVE: This study seeks to evaluate whether the utilization of head CT in pediatric trauma patients presenting with mTBI varies between American College of Surgeons verified pediatric trauma centers (ACS-PTC) and adult-only trauma centers (ACS-AOTC). MATERIAL AND METHODS: A retrospective cohort study of 24,104 trauma patients, ≤17, who presented to the emergency department at 337 ACS verified level I/II trauma centers with isolated mTBI was conducted using National Trauma Data Bank records (2011-2015). Multivariable logistic regression was used to compare the odds of a patient receiving a head CT when treated at an ACS-PTC vs. an ACS-AOTC, controlling for demographic, injury, and hospital-level confounders. Effect modification by loss of consciousness was assessed and adjusted head CT odds were recalculated in patients stratified by LOC status.



RESULTS: There was no significant difference in the adjusted odds of receiving a head CT at an ACS-PTC vs. an ACS-AOTC (odds ratio: 0.98, 95% confidence interval: 0.92-1.04). However, in patients who had a LOC, the adjusted OR of receiving a head CT at an ACS-PTC vs ACS-AOTC was 0.71 (95% confidence interval: 0.65-0.78).



CONCLUSION: Children presenting to the emergency department of an ACS-verified level I or II trauma center with mTBI who had a loss of consciousness are less likely to receive a head CT at an ACS verified pediatric trauma center than at an ACS verified adult-only trauma center.

Language: en