SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Takada H, Miyao M, Shiozawa T, Takada M, Ito K. Descente sports science 2022; 43: 62-70.

Vernacular Title

ARを利用した感覚不一致を逓減させるトレーニングシステムの開発およびその評価

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022)

DOI

10.57488/descente.43.0_62

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Walking is well known as an aerobic exercise to prevent from the health risk involved in the lifestyle diseases. Indoor training using a treadmill or ergometer can be mentioned as a substitute for outdoor walking. However, a sensory conﬂict between the vestibular and visual systems may be occurred, which induced symptoms of the motion sickness. In addition, virtual reality（VR） can be used to give subjects a sense of realism in outdoor walking. The aim of this study is to develop a VR system that reduces the sensory conﬂict, and to evaluate it with use of bio-signal. As a result, we obtained knowledge involved in the VR video clips that could reduce the sensory conﬂict.

===

ウォーキング（歩行）は，生活習慣病の予防に役立つ有酸素運動としてよく知られている．屋外歩行の代用としてトレッドミルや，エルゴメータを利用した屋内トレーニングを挙げることができる．しかし，そこでは前庭系と視覚系の感覚不一致が生じて動揺病症状が誘発される可能性がある．また，屋外歩行の臨場感を演出するために，仮想現実を利用することできる．そこで本研究では，感覚不一致を逓減させる仮想現実（ VR）システムを開発して，生体評価を行うことを本研究の目的とする．その結果，感覚不一致を逓減させることができるVR映像に関して知見が得られた．


Language: ja

Keywords

3D images; AR; Biomedical effects; visually induced motion sickness; VR sickness; 仮想現実; 拡張現実; 映像酔い; 生体評価; 立体映像

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print