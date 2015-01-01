|
Takada H, Miyao M, Shiozawa T, Takada M, Ito K. Descente sports science 2022; 43: 62-70.
ARを利用した感覚不一致を逓減させるトレーニングシステムの開発およびその評価
(Copyright © 2022)
Walking is well known as an aerobic exercise to prevent from the health risk involved in the lifestyle diseases. Indoor training using a treadmill or ergometer can be mentioned as a substitute for outdoor walking. However, a sensory conﬂict between the vestibular and visual systems may be occurred, which induced symptoms of the motion sickness. In addition, virtual reality（VR） can be used to give subjects a sense of realism in outdoor walking. The aim of this study is to develop a VR system that reduces the sensory conﬂict, and to evaluate it with use of bio-signal. As a result, we obtained knowledge involved in the VR video clips that could reduce the sensory conﬂict.
Language: ja
3D images; AR; Biomedical effects; visually induced motion sickness; VR sickness; 仮想現実; 拡張現実; 映像酔い; 生体評価; 立体映像