Osakabe J, Matsumoto T, Umemura Y, Kondo K. Descente sports science 2022; 43: 128-138.
暑熱環境下で防具を装着して運動をするアスリートに対する実践的な身体冷却方略の検証 ラクロスに着目して
(Copyright © 2022)
In this study, we investigated that the effects of half-time body cooling strategy using FANwet（fan with skin wetting），ice slurry ingestion（ICE），and FANwet + ICE on subsequent body temperature and perceptual responses during the intermittent exercise simulated men's lacrosse match while wearing protective equipment in the heat. Ten physically active men performed following four cooling intervention in random order: FANwet condition, ICE condition, MIX condition（FANwet + ICE） and CON condition（cold drink ingestion）．Rise in rectal temperature since HT, skin temperature, thermal sensation, thermal comfort and rating of perceptual exertion were lower in FANwet and MIX conditions. However, there was no signiﬁcant difference between MIX and FANwet conditions. These results indicate that body cooling strategy by FANwet can be one of the feasible and effective cooling strategies during the men's lacrosse match in the heat. However, cooling effects of ice slurry ingestion, and additional cooling effects of combined with FANwet and ice slurry ingestion were not observed in this study.
Language: ja
body cooling; evaporate heat loss; heat-illness; ice slurry; lacrosse; アイススラリー; ラクロス; 蒸散性熱放散; 熱中症; 身体冷却