Abstract

In this study, we investigated that the effects of half-time body cooling strategy using FANwet（fan with skin wetting），ice slurry ingestion（ICE），and FANwet + ICE on subsequent body temperature and perceptual responses during the intermittent exercise simulated men's lacrosse match while wearing protective equipment in the heat. Ten physically active men performed following four cooling intervention in random order: FANwet condition, ICE condition, MIX condition（FANwet + ICE） and CON condition（cold drink ingestion）．Rise in rectal temperature since HT, skin temperature, thermal sensation, thermal comfort and rating of perceptual exertion were lower in FANwet and MIX conditions. However, there was no signiﬁcant difference between MIX and FANwet conditions. These results indicate that body cooling strategy by FANwet can be one of the feasible and effective cooling strategies during the men's lacrosse match in the heat. However, cooling effects of ice slurry ingestion, and additional cooling effects of combined with FANwet and ice slurry ingestion were not observed in this study.



===



本研究では，暑熱環境下での防具を装着する男子ラクロスの試合を想定した間欠的自転車漕ぎ運動時における模擬ハーフタイム中の FANwet（濡れた皮膚に送風），アイススラリー摂取（ ICE），および FANwet＋ ICEの3種類の身体冷却方略が，その後の体温や主観的指標に及ぼす影響を検証した．成人男性10名を対象に，10分間の仮想ハーフタイム（ HT）中に以下の 4試行をランダムな順番で実施した： FANwet条件， ICE条件， FANwet＋ ICE（MIX条件），冷飲料摂取（ CON条件）． FANwet条件および MIX条件において， HT以降の直腸温上昇の低下，皮膚温，温熱感覚，熱快適性，主観的運動強度の改善が認められた．しかし， MIX条件と FANwet条件の間に差はなかった．これらの結果から， FANwetによる身体冷却方略は，暑熱環境下における男子ラクロス試合時の有効な暑さ対策となる可能性が示唆された．しかしながら，アイススラリー摂取による身体冷却効果，および FANwetとアイススラリー摂取を組み合わせることによる付加的な効果は認められなかった．

Language: ja