SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Nyandwi A, Fredinah N, Rusanganwa V, Munyanshongore C, Nyirazinyoye L, Ndola P, Nshimiyimana JD, Ingabire MG, Anastasie N, Salant N, Mecthilde K, Emmanuel H, Mukabutera A. BMC Public Health 2022; 22(1): e2375.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

DOI

10.1186/s12889-022-14815-0

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

To address the challenges of limited national data on the prevalence and nature of violence experienced by children, Rwanda conducted, in 2015-2016, the first National Survey on Violence among female and male children and youth aged 13-24 years. To further contribute to these efforts to fill existing data gaps, we used the Rwanda survey data to assess the prevalence and predictors of physical violence (PV) in children aged 13-17.


Language: en

Keywords

Child abuse; Physical abuse; Physical violence; Rwanda; Violence against children

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print