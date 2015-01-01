|
Nyandwi A, Fredinah N, Rusanganwa V, Munyanshongore C, Nyirazinyoye L, Ndola P, Nshimiyimana JD, Ingabire MG, Anastasie N, Salant N, Mecthilde K, Emmanuel H, Mukabutera A. BMC Public Health 2022; 22(1): e2375.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
To address the challenges of limited national data on the prevalence and nature of violence experienced by children, Rwanda conducted, in 2015-2016, the first National Survey on Violence among female and male children and youth aged 13-24 years. To further contribute to these efforts to fill existing data gaps, we used the Rwanda survey data to assess the prevalence and predictors of physical violence (PV) in children aged 13-17.
Language: en
Child abuse; Physical abuse; Physical violence; Rwanda; Violence against children