Abstract

BACKGROUND: Alcohol-induced blackouts have been associated concurrently and prospectively with alcohol-related harm. Although rates of heavy drinking among military samples tend to be higher or comparable to rates among their civilian counterparts, the prevalence and correlates of blackout in this population are understudied.



METHODS: Veterans (N=241, 29% female, 39% Black) reported on their alcohol consumption and mental health as part of a larger study on health-related research among Veterans. In this secondary analysis, we tested theoretically- and empirically-informed predictors (gender, drinking quantity, other drug use) and consequences [depression, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)] of alcohol-induced blackout. Given the diversity of the sample, potential roles of racial/ethnic discrimination and drinking to cope in alcohol-induced blackout were also tested.



RESULTS: Past-year prevalence of alcohol-induced blackout was 53% among those who drank alcohol and 68% among those who screened positive for hazardous drinking. Everyday experience of racial discrimination was the strongest concurrent predictor of alcohol-induced blackout. Drinking quantity and use of other drugs were significant correlates only in bivariate models. Controlling for gender, race, drinking quantity, other drug use, and discrimination, blackout frequency was significantly associated with symptoms of depression, but not symptoms of PTSD. Both blackout and racial discrimination were associated with drinking to cope.



CONCLUSIONS: The prevalence and correlates of alcohol-induced blackout among Veterans are largely consistent with those documented in civilian and young adult populations. Among racially diverse groups, racial discrimination may be more strongly associated with mental health symptoms than alcohol consumption or acute alcohol consequences such as blackout.

