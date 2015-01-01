Abstract

Few studies have assessed frequency of maltreatment and other factors associated with maltreatment of deaf and hard of hearing children. The present study's objective was to verify the frequency of physical and psychological maltreatment and associated factors experienced by DHH children. DHH children from low-income families in Maceió, Brazil, were studied (N = 265). The Parent-Child Conflict Tactics Scales (Straus et al., 1998) were used to identify nonviolent discipline, psychological aggression, and physical assault (minor, severe, very severe). The study found that 221 children (83.4%) experienced physical assault; 238 (89.8%) experienced psychological aggression. Both physical and psychological aggression was reported for 94.3%. Most mothers (98.1%) reported using nonviolent discipline. Maltreatment was associated with male children, mothers' job dissatisfaction, religiously nonobservant families, and children born of unintended pregnancy. In conclusion, high frequencies of physical and psychological maltreatment of DHH children of low-income families were found.

