Abstract

BACKGROUND: Workplace violence (WPV) against healthcare workers is a common occurrence worldwide, especially among young physicians and medical residents. This study aimed to explore the negative health impacts of WPV among medical residents in Egypt, and their perception regarding how safe it is to report violence.



PURPOSE: To investigate the prevalence of WPV among medical residents, its possible negative health impacts, specifically on sleep quality and mental health, and the perceived workplace safety climate.



METHODS: This is a cross-sectional analytic study, using a convenience sample through an online questionnaire. An abuse index was calculated, generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) and sleep quality were collected from the reported outcomes.



RESULTS: The study sample included 101 residents (86.1% females). The most common reported form of abuse was verbal abuse, with the most common reported perpetrators being senior staff members (59.4%). About 86% of participants were classified as poor sleepers, while 59.4% had GAD, and there were significant positive correlations between GAD and Global Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (PSQI) scores with the abuse index. More than one third (35.6%) of residents reported a very high-risk Psychosocial Safety Climate (PSC) score, and 31.6% of them either strongly agreed or agreed that reporting a sexual harassment claim would be dangerous.



CONCLUSION: Workplace violence is common among Egyptian medical residents, with a significant negative impact on sleep quality and a rising risk of GAD. The promotion of a safe workplace environment is essential in protecting the health and wellbeing of medical residents.

Language: en