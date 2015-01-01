|
Citation
Chang TT, Yang QH, Chen PJ, Wang XQ. Int. J. Public Health 2022; 67: e1605435.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
36531604
PMCID
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to critically review the results of recent studies that investigated the epidemiology of noncombat-related musculoskeletal injuries (MSIs) in the Navy.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Risk Factors; Incidence; epidemiology; Prevalence; incidence; prevalence; *Lower Extremity/injuries; *Military Personnel; musculoskeletal injuries; navy