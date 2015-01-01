SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Gao Z, Liu C, Yang L, Mei X, Wei X, Kuang J, Zhou K, Xu M. Int. J. Public Health 2022; 67: e1605525.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.3389/ijph.2022.1605525

PMID

36531608

PMCID

PMC9754052

Abstract

[This corrects the article DOI: 10.3389/ijph.2022.1605124.]

A Corrigendum on
Longitudinal Association Between Depressive Symptoms and Cognitive Function Among Older Adults: A Parallel Latent Growth Curve Modeling Approach

by Gao Z, Liu C, Yang L, Mei X, Wei X, Kuang J, Zhou K and Xu M (2022). Int J Public Health. 67:1605124. doi: 10.3389/ijph.2022.1605124

A correction has been made to the section Measures, sub-section Depressive symptoms. An incorrect range of scores was included in the original publication. The erroneous text was:

"The item responses were "Always," "Often," "Sometimes," "Seldom," and "Never," and the scores ranged from 1-5, with a higher score indicating greater negativity. Therefore, this study calculated that the scores ranged from 0 to 25, with higher scores indicating more severe depressive symptoms."

The erroneous text has been corrected. The corrected sentence appears below:

"The item responses were "Always," "Often," "Sometimes," "Seldom," and "Never," and the scores ranged from 1-5, with a higher score indicating greater negativity. Therefore, this study calculated that the scores ranged from 5 to 25, with higher scores indicating more severe depressive symptoms."

The authors apologize for this error and state that this does not change the scientific conclusions of the article in any way. The original article has been updated.


Language: en

Keywords

cognitive function; depressive symptoms; longitudinal study; latent growth curve model; old adults

