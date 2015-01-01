|
Citation
|
Kobayashi A, Izaki R, Fujita H, Harada K, Ozaki H, Kadonosono K, Uchio E. Int. Ophthalmol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36536199
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Airbags have substantially reduced mortality and morbidity, while ocular injuries caused by airbags have been reported. We applied a three-dimensional finite element analysis (FEA) model we have established for evaluation of the deformation of an intact eyeball of various axial lengths induced by an airbag impact at various impact velocities.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Deformation; Computer simulation; Finite element analysis; Airbag; Cornea; Ocular trauma