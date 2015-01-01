|
Citation
Vrbanic L, Hunt C, Cooney M, Heffernan J, Walsh A, Heaney C, Collis SA, Howley R, Fearon C, Farrell M, Brett F. Ir. J. Med. Sci. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, General Publications)
DOI
PMID
36534315
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: A difficult question in autopsy practice is whether intracranial haemorrhage has resulted from or brought about a fall. MATERIAL AND METHODS: To address this we undertook a retrospective study of all autopsy reports (N = 2126) complied over a 10 year period (2009-2018). Of 720 patients who underwent a comprehensive post mortem neuropathologic examination we found 226 patients who had a history of a fall.
Language: en
Keywords
Trauma; Fall; Hypertension; Cerebral amyloid angiopathy; Haemorrhage