Abstract

PURPOSE: Due to the intertwining of medical and social decision-making, new approaches to shared decision-making are likely needed for supporting decisions related to the care of transgender and gender-diverse (TGD) adolescents. Prior to developing decision support interventions for TGD youth, a decision support needs assessment must be completed.



METHODS: Self-identified TGD youth, family members of TGD youth, clinicians caring for this population, and community advocates participated in one of six group level assessments (GLAs). GLA is a structured, participatory qualitative method that engages diverse groups of stakeholders in generating and evaluating ideas on the topic of interest. Upon completion of all GLAs, a survey was developed and distributed to GLA participants inviting them to rank ideas generated during the GLAs.



RESULTS: Six major themes emerged from the GLAs regarding decision support needs, including: improving healthcare provider skills and education, increasing access to support outside the healthcare system, strengthening community and societal support, developing special information resources, supporting youth in leading decision-making about transition, and modifying the healthcare system. In the follow-up survey, improving healthcare provider skills and education was the most commonly chosen top priority.



DISCUSSION: Participants identified decision support needs for TGD youth and their families that were mostly distinct from traditional decision support approaches. Participants' focus on the need to improve healthcare provider skills and education provides an opportunity to couple gender-focused education with shared decision-making skills, an approach that may be more sustainable than tools for specific decisions.

