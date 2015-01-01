Abstract

AIM: Using the theory of planned behaviour, the aim of this study was to examine predictors of intention to screen patients for intimate partner violence among Thai nursing students.



METHODS: We employed a cross-sectional, anonymous online survey study with convenience sampling of senior nursing students from across Thailand in April 2019. We administered the Intimate Partner Violence Screening Intention, Nursing Students, a 36-item tool, and analysed relationships between students' intentions and attitudes, subjective norms and perceived behavioural control towards intimate partner violence screening. PROCESS was used to test mediation analyses.



RESULTS: Of N = 639 respondents. Most (90%) reported intention to screen patients for intimate partner violence. Approximately 41% reported having no intimate partner violence training in their nursing school.



RESULTS of the multiple logistic analysis showed that attitudes (OR: 8.5; 95% CI 1.2-4.6) and subjective norms (OR: 4.4; 95% CI 1.4-4.6) significantly predicted intention, whereas perceived behavioural control (OR: 1.7; 95% CI 0.5-4.9) did not. Moreover, attitudes and subjective norm significantly mediated the association between providing a screening tool at clinical sites, and intention.



CONCLUSIONS: Attitudes and subjective norms were significant predictors of intention of intimate partner violence screening. However, participants lacked adequate role models and training. Future research should improve the predictive power of the framework by integrating additional constructs such as the availability of screening tools, the presence of role models, to design and evaluate effective training and support for future nurses to address intimate partner violence in practice. IMPACTS: It is time to seriously consider integrating intimate partner violence content and training into the Thai nursing curriculum, and address the policies, guidelines, and practice culture. PATIENT OR PUBLIC CONTRIBUTION: The study was designed to examine predictors of intention to screen patients for intimate partner violence. Thai senior nursing students were contributed in the design and conduct of the study. However, the study did not include input from the public or the intended participants.

Language: en