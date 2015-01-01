Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adults with intellectual disability (ID) have a higher rate of fall events than the general population. Consequently, interventions for reducing fall events and improving health are highly required for individuals with ID. One essential step towards effectively delivering fall prevention interventions among adults with ID involves evaluating their feasibility. This study examined the feasibility of a home-based exercise intervention, supplemented with behavioural change strategies, among individuals with ID living in residential settings.



METHOD: This study provided an 8-week intervention, consisting of a workshop for support workers and sessions for participants with ID, focusing on behavioural reward/s, education regarding fall prevention/exercise and exercise training. One week prior to and 1 week following such an intervention, such participants underwent measurements for (1) physical performance, (2) fall efficacy, (3) self-efficacy for activity and (4) social support.



RESULTS: Participants having ID (n = 33), support workers (n = 11) and one administrator participated in this study. There were no adverse events during the intervention, and the mean adherence rate was 70.8 ± 19.5%. Two participants with ID dropped out of the programme due to a lack of interest. The participants with ID significantly improved individual physical performance, self-efficacy for activity, fall efficacy and support from friends and support workers.



CONCLUSIONS: Fall prevention interventions for adults with ID living in group-homes were highly promising for eventual large-scale implementation within such communities.

