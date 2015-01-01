|
Choi P, Motl RW, Agiovlasitis S. J. Intellect. Disabil. Res. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36530049
BACKGROUND: Adults with intellectual disability (ID) have a higher rate of fall events than the general population. Consequently, interventions for reducing fall events and improving health are highly required for individuals with ID. One essential step towards effectively delivering fall prevention interventions among adults with ID involves evaluating their feasibility. This study examined the feasibility of a home-based exercise intervention, supplemented with behavioural change strategies, among individuals with ID living in residential settings.
social support; self-efficacy; behaviour change intervention; exercise; fall efficacy