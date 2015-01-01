SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Foster AA, Porter JJ, Monuteaux MC, Hoffmann JA, Li J, Lee LK, Hudgins JD. Pediatrics 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, American Academy of Pediatrics)

DOI

10.1542/peds.2022-056667

PMID

36530158

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Emergency department (ED) utilization by children with mental and behavioral health (MBH) conditions is increasing. During these visits, pharmacologic restraint may be used to manage acute agitation. Factors associated with pharmacologic restraint use are not well described.

METHODS: This was a retrospective cohort study of ED visits from the Pediatric Health Information System database, 2010-2020. We included visits by children 3-21 years with a primary MBH diagnosis and identified visits with pharmacologic restraint. Regression models were used to analyze the association between patient- and hospital-level factors and restraint.

RESULTS: Of 545 800 ED MBH visits over the study period, 22 194 visits (4.1%) involved pharmacologic restraint use. In multivariable analysis, restraint was associated with ages 18-21 years (odds ratio [OR], 1.88; 95% confidence interval [CI], 1.59-2.22), male sex (OR, 1.25; 95% CI, 1.16-1.34), Black race (OR, 1.22; 95% CI, 1.09-1.35), visits starting overnight (OR, 1.68; 95% CI, 1.45-1.96), or the weekend (OR, 1.26; 95% CI, 1.22-1.30), and repeat ED visits (OR, 1.31; 95% CI, 1.17-1.47). Every 100-visit increase in average annual MBH volume was associated with a 0.09% decrease in restraint (95% CI, -0.15 to -0.04) with no significant association between average annual ED volume and restraint (95% CI, -0.25 to 0.25).

CONCLUSIONS: For children in the ED with MBH conditions, ages 18-21 years, male sex, Black race, visits starting overnight or the weekend, and repeat ED visits were associated with pharmacologic restraint. These results can inform strategies to reduce restraint use and ensure safe and equitable ED care.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print