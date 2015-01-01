Abstract

With the rapid growth of express delivery in urban areas, the use of driverless vehicles as an alternative to traditional human delivery can reduce costs and improve efficiency. The route planning of driverless vehicles is crucial in realizing autonomous navigation, which improves the working level and ensures improvements in efficiency. However, it is difficult to reasonably organize the real-time delivery, taking into account several factors that influence the planning of routes, such as load capabilities, power limits and traffic conditions. To deal with this concern, we propose an integrated approach including a multistage model and improved genetic algorithm to obtain the optimal delivery plan for driverless vehicles. The experimental results in an urban scenario with a realistic delivery service show the superiority of our proposition in the delivery efficiency.

