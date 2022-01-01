Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To explore cultural and immigration-related factors, among Central American unaccompanied immigrant youth (UIY), affecting the safety and acceptability of Cognitive Behavioral Intervention for Trauma in Schools (CBITS), a group intervention designed to treat trauma symptoms.



METHOD: Thematic analysis of data from grounded theory study of group interventions to support resilience in UIY, consisting of interviews with 10 key stakeholders (5 CBITS facilitators) and 16 UIY (6 CBITS participants) from El Salvador, Guatemala, or Honduras, interviews conducted in Spanish, English, or Mam.



RESULTS: Five themes emerged from interviews with CBITS facilitators and UIY: (a) Todo está bién: self-protective silence about trauma and symptom denial, (b) Chisme goes around: personal risks of disclosure, (c) marginalizing the language and world view of indigenous youth, (d) "CBITS didn't really quite land for them": adapting the curriculum and delivery, and (e) "I learn to appreciate things": benefits of the CBITS group. CBITS facilitators endorsed skill-building aspects of the groups and expressed concerns about a curriculum relying on written homework and parental support for youth with limited home country schooling, currently living with distant relatives. CBITS participants endorsed hearing about other youths' stories and learning coping skills.



CONCLUSIONS: Models for group intervention that emphasize coping skill development and group support, while de-emphasizing the trauma narrative, should be explored and tested. Group intervention leaders should consider the impact of differences in gender, country of origin, and native language on group dynamics. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en