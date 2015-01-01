Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Workplace violence has emerged as a global phenomenon requiring immediate attention. The nursing profession is primarily affected, and the unique vulnerability of nurses to workplace violence is particularly evident in the field of mental health nursing. AIMS: This study explores the experiences of mental health nurses with work-related violence and attempts to combat this violence in the context of inpatient mental health facilities in Saudi Arabia.



METHODS: This research comprises a qualitative exploratory study consisting of semistructured interviews with 16 participants using open-ended questions. The participants are psychiatric/mental health nurses with experience in the field, so this methodological approach facilitates a detailed investigation of their encounters with workplace violence.



RESULTS: This study reveals that nurses experience violence in accordance with two main themes and subthemes: experiences of workplace violence, the influence of violence on work settings, and efforts required to combat violence. Data show that these participants consider of prime importance access to training to increase safety through knowledge, improved communication, and protective skills, along with adequate staffing and a safe built environment.



CONCLUSION: The research findings confirm the urgency of addressing the needs of mental health nurses in inpatient psychiatric hospitals. Policymakers in the healthcare field must be aware of the inpatient psychiatric care climate and the need for support from those who staff these areas of practice. Training in specialized knowledge and skills is required to ensure a safe work environment as well as appropriate staffing levels, and a safe built environment. These conditions may be required to recruit and retain mental health nurses capable of providing best-practice care.

Language: en