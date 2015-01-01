Abstract

BACKGROUND: In recent times, Saudi Arabia has experienced growing industrialisation and more opportunities for business requires more human capital if it is to become one of the largest economies in the world and Such growth brings with it some health issues.



OBJECTIVE: The study aimed to provide analytical illustration of occupational injuries among the workforce in Saudi Arabia. To accomplish the study purpose, four measurements were carried out, the occurrence of occupational injuries, the severity of occupational injuries, the patterns in occupational injuries, and the occupational injuries in relation to the demography of the injured employees.



METHODS: A retrospective study was designed based on a secondary data of occupational injuries(OI) that was obtained from The General Organization for Social Insurance. Descriptive analysis was used to describe the occurrence and the outcome of OI. Multivariate regression was applied to the patterns in OI and to those injuries in relation to the demography of the injured employees.



RESULTS: Within two years, Riyadh Province had the highest occurrence of OI (30.6%). Construction and Elementary occupations had the highest occurrence of OI (36.3%, and 45.7% respectively). Injuries' occurrence differed significantly between months. Fridays significantly associated with low injuries. Among demography, injuries differed significantly in relation to the employees' age.



CONCLUSIONS: There was no noticeable decrease in death cases from an earlier local study while they were less compared to other nations (Turkey and South Korea). Compared to other nation, Islamic holidays that are characterized by heat waves were not associated with increased OI. Preventive measures are insufficient.

