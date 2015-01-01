Abstract

Existing policing policy offers a rational approach to decision-making with minimal reference to human judgement within child death investigations. This study adopted a mixed methodology to capture decisional processes of 26 serving detective inspectors and detective sergeants whilst responding to an immersive scenario which simulated the first hours of a Sudden and Unexpected Death in Children (SUDC) investigation. Participants were presented with four decision points, during which they were asked to choose from decision options while reflecting upon personal and situational factors influencing that decision. Thematic analysis of responses found that investigators disclosed 'anxiety' and 'uncertainty' throughout their decision-making during the scenario. In addition, there was no evidence of investigators utilising the models formally advocated within policing literature to make their decisions and assessments. As a result, it is suggested that further improvements are made regarding investigative decision-making models within operational policing where 'anxiety' and 'uncertainty' is heightened.

Language: en