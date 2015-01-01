SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Paez GR, Capellan JA, Johnson MG. J. Investig. Psych. Offender Profil. 2021; 18(3): 170-184.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/jip.1577

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The data from the K-12 School Shooting Database (K-12 SSDB) of 1,544 school shootings were used to explore patterns of mass school shootings in the United States, with particular focus on the interplay between relevant predictors of these tragic events. Through a conjunctive analysis of case configurations (CACC), results from the current study show that (1) mass school shootings are rare and cluster significantly among dominant situational profiles, defined by the unique combination of variables attributes; (2) mass school shootings are never pre-planned and in no case involve hostages. Current findings are discussed in light of existing school shooting scholarship and recommendations for policy and future areas of research are offered.


Language: en

Keywords

Conjunctive analysis of case configurations; mass shootings; school shootings

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print