Abstract

During the COVID-19 pandemic, police officers have been at the frontline of danger. Their mental health should arouse the attention of society. To test the relationship between the psychological support they received and their stress response, the present study built a moderated mediation model to examine this and the effects of underlying mechanisms. A total of 553 Chinese police officers participated in this study; four scales were measured by standardised questionnaires (Emotional Identity of Profession Scale; DSM-5 Self-Rated Level 1 Cross-Cutting Symptom Measure-Adult; Psychological Support Scale; Active Work Adaptation Scale). Stress response was negatively correlated with psychological support, emotional identity of profession and active work adaptation. Psychological support, emotional identity of profession and active work adaptation were all positively correlated. Psychological support had a negative direct effect on stress response, and emotional identity of profession's mediating effect was distinct and was moderated by active work adaptation.

