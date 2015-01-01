Abstract

IoT technology grows enormously now-a-days in various fields and it is a need to achieve high security requirements. IoT produces more amounts of data to communicate to each other which may undergo various issues like low processor speed, power, and memory. The IoT devices undergoing these barriers along with crucial information will get into different types of security attacks in IoT layers. An outline of IoT, it's architecture, state-of-the-art technologies, security attacks in layers and analysis of security threats are studied and the countermeasures have been reported in this survey. The challenges and goals facing IoT security have also been discussed. The security threats on the IoT devices have been briefly introduced. The security challenges, giving research directions and finding security solution for each and every challenge have been also discussed.

Language: en