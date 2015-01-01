Abstract

A lot of research is being done on autonomous driving vehicles or robots that recognize objects and drive themselves without human intervention. In order to develop autonomous driving technology, there is a fundamental difficulty in securing expensive real cars equipped with various sensors. In this paper, an autonomous driving system development platform was developed using an inexpensive RC-Car, and a test system that can test various algorithms related to autonomous driving was introduced. In the system developed in this study, the single board computer Raspberry PI was mounted on the RC-Car to control the car, and the autonomous driving-related algorithms were implemented in a separate AI server, and they communicated with the message-based ROS protocol. In addition, those who want to develop an autonomous driving system can easily attach desired sensors to the RC-Car, increasing scalability. In this paper, almost all algorithms related to autonomous driving have been implemented. A simple autonomous driving RC-Car system was actually implemented and operation was verified by designing and implementing algorithms such as lane recognition, driving along the lane, obstacle detection and stopping, traffic light recognition, driving between smooth and sharp curves, and autonomous parking. In sharp curves, the angle of the lane was tracked in a short period to prevent the vehicle from crossing the lane. In addition, we developed an Android app that can manually control the car and monitor the video from the camera in time. This study presented and solved various difficulties that could not be known by developing an autonomous driving algorithm using simulators.

Language: en