Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Ice hockey players are at risk of a variety of injuries. In our investigation, we aimed to evaluate the types of facial fractures, injury mechanisms and need for surgical intervention in professional and recreational ice hockey players.



MATERIAL AND METHODS: This retrospective study included all patients presenting to a tertiary trauma centre with any ice hockey-related facial fracture during the period from January 2013 to July 2020. The primary outcome variable was the need for surgical treatment, and the primary predictor variable was the injury mechanism. Demographic and clinically relevant variables were statistically evaluated and presented.



RESULTS: Of 66 total patients, the most frequent fracture type was isolated mandible fracture (56.1%). Males were overrepresented (98.5%) in the patient population. Puck strikes were the most common mechanism of injury (74.2%). Surgical intervention was performed in nearly half of the patients (48.5%), and was significantly more common in younger patients (p = 0.006). Associated dental injuries were present in 27.3% of the cases and they were significantly associated with puck strikes (p = 0.027).



CONCLUSIONS: Mandible fractures and puck strikes, the most common injury site and fracture mechanism respectively, sustained by ice-hockey players required surgical intervention in the majority of cases.

