Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although many media outlets have sounded the alarm about dangerous driving by elderly drivers, serious accidents do not occur on a daily basis, and the dangerous events of daily driving have not been clarified. However, serious accidents do not occur on a daily basis, and the risk events of daily driving have not been clarified. Also, the relationship between cognitive function and drivers' cognitive function has not been clarified. In addition, cognitive function fluctuates from day to day, and it is difficult to obtain an accurate picture of cognitive function from a one-time test. However, in Japan, the system currently determines whether a driver's license is revoked or not depending on the results of the test, and it is difficult to say that we can properly diagnose the driving of elderly drivers.



METHOD: In this study, we observed the heart rate during driving and examined the changes in psychological load that occur during driving. I observed 80 subjects' driving data.



RESULT: As a result, it was found that the heart rate of drivers with cognitive decline increased when they were approached by a trivial voice or an unexpected obstacle, followed by a rapid decrease in the heart rate and a state of excessive relaxation.In addition, when they were in the state of excessive relaxation, they slowed down their obstacle avoidance behavior and forgot to activate the blinker.



CONCLUSION: Therefore, it is necessary to find a way to equalize the tension during driving in order to support the safe driving of elderly drivers.

Language: en