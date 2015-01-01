Abstract

BACKGROUND: Acquired brain injury (ABI) is a serious problem that disproportionately affects individuals in correctional services, but relatively little is known about ABI risks and correlates in forensic psychiatric services.



METHODS: We conducted a retrospective chart review of all admissions to a high secure forensic hospital in Ontario, Canada from January 2009 to December 2012 (n = 637) and collected data on ABI, psychiatric diagnoses, developmental disadvantage, criminal offending, and in-hospital aggression. A k-means cluster analysis was employed to assess risk factors by which men with ABI could be identified and multivariate general linear models were used to identify ABI-related differences in offending history and in-hospital aggression.



RESULTS: One-fifth of the men had a documented ABI indicator. Based on our cluster analysis, ABI was more likely to be identified by greater adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), more health problems from pregnancy to childhood, and lower socioeconomic status, suggesting that ABI within the forensic context is associated with greater developmental disadvantage. Men with ABI had more serious pre-admission offences, but not more serious admission offences or in-hospital aggression. Men with ABI were more likely than those without to have higher scores on the Violence Risk Appraisal Guide or to be diagnosed with mood and personality disorders, and less likely to have a schizophrenia diagnosis, suggesting an association between ABI and general mental health pathologies but not with psychotic illness.



CONCLUSIONS: The disadvantage of ABI among men in forensic psychiatric hospitals is most likely evinced in antisocial behaviour rather than serious mental illness. Given that ACEs are likely to precede or co-occur with ABI, strategies that mitigate ACEs hold promise for ABI prevention.

