Abstract

Rotating machine is a common class of machinery in most of the industry and the main root cause of machinery failure is a faulty bearing. Bearings are most widely used in various types of machine elements ranging from small to heavy machinery and the common cause of machinery failure is a fault in bearings. Bearing faults can be external or internal which mainly depends on different operating conditions and these faults may cause severe damage to rotating components in machinery. Signal processing methods have traditionally been used to diagnose faults in tapered roller element bearings. A wavelet transform is the most common and effective tool for understanding and analyzing the vibration signal of bearings as it is responded quickly and observed sudden changes along with the transient impulses in the signal caused by faults in the different parts of bearing elements. In this article, localized fault's position and size on the outer ring of tapered roller bearing were investigated. Three different real values wavelets (DB2, Meyer, and Morlet) are analyzed as per Simple Sensitivity index criteria. Finally, experiments are carried out with four sets of bearing having fault on outer racing of bearing, and for the estimation of fault size, the setup was misaligned at ranging (0.00mm-1.50 mm) with a uniform deviation of 0.50 mm for each experiment. Shannon entropy was calculated for the identification of localized size of the faults with wavelets nomenclature, the result of DB2, Morlet, and Meyer wavelets at high-frequency zone are presented.The scanning electron microscope (SEM) has been taken for the estimation of size of the fault. The proposed method has been successfully implemented for measuring defect width and size. Also, it has been observed that with increased magnification level from 0.00 mm to 0.50 mm, the crack width of the faulty bearing was increased by 0.813 mm, and whenever on further increase in magnification level of 0.50, 1.00 mm and 1.50 mm the crack width of the faulty bearing was increased by 2.568 mm and 3.856 respectively.

Language: en