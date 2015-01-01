|
Cuartas J, Gershoff ET, Bailey D, McCoy DC. Syst. Rev. 2022; 11(1): e276.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
36539801
BACKGROUND: Physical punishment at home and in schools is widespread around the world. Systematic reviews and meta-analyses have synthesized evidence, mostly from high-income countries (HICs), showing that physical punishment relates to multiple detrimental individual outcomes. Yet, less work has been done to synthesize the evidence on the association between physical punishment at home and schools and child, adolescent, and adult outcomes in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), where more than 90% of children live and physical punishment is most socially normative and prevalent. In this manuscript, we present a protocol for a systematic review and meta-analysis on the characteristics of the research, associations, and variation in associations, between physical punishment at home and in schools and child, adolescent, and adult outcomes in LMICs.
Systematic review; Meta-analysis; Violence against children; Low- and middle-income countries; Physical punishment; Spanking