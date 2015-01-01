Abstract

Women play a significant role in the processing of the seafood after the harvesting process and are mostly engaged in grading, peeling, cutting, and packing activities. Injuries during their job make them vulnerable to many problems and lead to many severe consequences. The present study aimed to identify the frequency and factors associated with occupational injuries among the workers in Prakasam district, Andhra Pradesh. This cross-sectional study included 257 women seafood processing workers. Simple random sampling technique was used to select the participants. The data were collected through face to face interviews using a predesigned questionnaire. Data were analyzed using SPSS. The prevalence of injuries among 257 women seafood processing workers was 74.3 percent. Age of the worker, job satisfaction, working hours per day, breaks duration between work, and blanching of hands (paleness of hands due to vasoconstriction) were found to be statistically significantly associated factors with injury occurrence among women seafood processing workers. Thus, to conclude, the frequency of occupational injuries among the women seafood processing workers is high and is associated with several occupational factors.

