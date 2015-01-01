SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Saverskaya EN. Zh. Nevrol. Psikhiatr. Im. S. S. Korsakova 2022; 122(12): 57-62.

Vernacular Title

Коррекция неврологических нарушений в экстремальных условиях и чрезвычайных ситуациях

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Media Sphera)

DOI

10.17116/jnevro202212212157

PMID

36537632

Abstract

The review examines the features of neurological disorders that develop in a contingent of people staying in war zones, extreme conditions and emergency situations. The structure of combat injuries is currently dominated by shrapnel and mine-explosive head injuries, craniocerebral trauma, compression and concussion of the brain. Traumatic wounds and features of military service in conditions of high risk and extreme physical exertion are accompanied by asthenia, cognitive disorders and mental disorders of varying severity. Substantiated is the use of Cortexin in craniocerebral and combined combat injuries received by military personnel and civilians in the centers of hostilities; with asthenic and anxiety-depressive disorders, cognitive impairment, sleep disorders, as well as to increase the body's resistance to adverse and extreme effects.

===

В обзоре рассматриваются особенности неврологических нарушений, развивающихся у лиц, пребывающих в зонах боевых действий, экстремальных условий и чрезвычайных ситуаций. В структуре боевой травмы в настоящее время преобладают осколочные и минно-взрывные повреждения головы, черепно-мозговая травма (ЧМТ; сотрясение, ушиб и сдавление головного мозга). Травматические повреждения и особенности несения боевой службы в условиях высокого риска и максимальных физических нагрузок сопровождаются астенией, когнитивными нарушениями, психическими расстройствами различной степени тяжести. Обосновано применение Кортексина при ЧМТ и сочетанных боевых травмах; при астенических и тревожно-депрессивных расстройствах, когнитивных нарушениях, расстройствах сна, а также для повышения резистентности организма к неблагоприятным и экстремальным воздействиям.


Language: ru

Keywords

Humans; traumatic brain injury; cognitive impairment; *Brain Concussion; *Cognitive Dysfunction; *Craniocerebral Trauma; *Military Personnel/psychology; asthenia; combat injury; Cortexin; emergency situations; extreme conditions

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print