Abstract

The review examines the features of neurological disorders that develop in a contingent of people staying in war zones, extreme conditions and emergency situations. The structure of combat injuries is currently dominated by shrapnel and mine-explosive head injuries, craniocerebral trauma, compression and concussion of the brain. Traumatic wounds and features of military service in conditions of high risk and extreme physical exertion are accompanied by asthenia, cognitive disorders and mental disorders of varying severity. Substantiated is the use of Cortexin in craniocerebral and combined combat injuries received by military personnel and civilians in the centers of hostilities; with asthenic and anxiety-depressive disorders, cognitive impairment, sleep disorders, as well as to increase the body's resistance to adverse and extreme effects.



===



В обзоре рассматриваются особенности неврологических нарушений, развивающихся у лиц, пребывающих в зонах боевых действий, экстремальных условий и чрезвычайных ситуаций. В структуре боевой травмы в настоящее время преобладают осколочные и минно-взрывные повреждения головы, черепно-мозговая травма (ЧМТ; сотрясение, ушиб и сдавление головного мозга). Травматические повреждения и особенности несения боевой службы в условиях высокого риска и максимальных физических нагрузок сопровождаются астенией, когнитивными нарушениями, психическими расстройствами различной степени тяжести. Обосновано применение Кортексина при ЧМТ и сочетанных боевых травмах; при астенических и тревожно-депрессивных расстройствах, когнитивных нарушениях, расстройствах сна, а также для повышения резистентности организма к неблагоприятным и экстремальным воздействиям.

Language: ru