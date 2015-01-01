|
Saverskaya EN. Zh. Nevrol. Psikhiatr. Im. S. S. Korsakova 2022; 122(12): 57-62.
Коррекция неврологических нарушений в экстремальных условиях и чрезвычайных ситуациях
(Copyright © 2022, Media Sphera)
36537632
The review examines the features of neurological disorders that develop in a contingent of people staying in war zones, extreme conditions and emergency situations. The structure of combat injuries is currently dominated by shrapnel and mine-explosive head injuries, craniocerebral trauma, compression and concussion of the brain. Traumatic wounds and features of military service in conditions of high risk and extreme physical exertion are accompanied by asthenia, cognitive disorders and mental disorders of varying severity. Substantiated is the use of Cortexin in craniocerebral and combined combat injuries received by military personnel and civilians in the centers of hostilities; with asthenic and anxiety-depressive disorders, cognitive impairment, sleep disorders, as well as to increase the body's resistance to adverse and extreme effects.
Language: ru
Humans; traumatic brain injury; cognitive impairment; *Brain Concussion; *Cognitive Dysfunction; *Craniocerebral Trauma; *Military Personnel/psychology; asthenia; combat injury; Cortexin; emergency situations; extreme conditions