Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To assess whether male elite football players are at increased risk of alcohol related disorders compared with men from the general population, and whether such an increased risk would vary on the basis of calendar year of the first playing season in the top tier of competition, age, career length, and goal scoring abilities.



DESIGN: Nationwide cohort study. SETTING: Sweden, 1924-2020. PARTICIPANTS: 6007 male football players who had played in the Swedish top division, Allsvenskan, from 1924 to 2019 and 56 168 men from the general population matched to players based on age and region of residence. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Primary outcome was alcohol related disorders (diagnoses recorded in death certificates, during hospital admissions and outpatient visits, or use of prescription drugs for alcohol addiction); secondary outcome was disorders related to misuse of other drugs.



RESULTS: During follow-up up to 31 December 2020, 257 (4.3%) football players and 3528 (6.3%) men from the general population received diagnoses of alcohol related disorders. In analyses accounting for age, region of residence, and calendar time, risk of alcohol related disorders was lower among football players than among men from the general population (hazard ratio 0.71, 95% confidence interval 0.62 to 0.81). A reduced risk of alcohol related disorders was observed for football players who played their first season in the top tier in the early 1960s and later, while no significant difference versus men from the general population was seen in the risk for football players from earlier eras. The hazard ratio was lowest at around age 35 years, and then increased with age; at around age 75 years, football players had a higher risk of alcohol related disorders than men from the general population. No significant association was seen between goal scoring, number of games, and seasons played in the top tier and the risk of alcohol related disorders. Risk of disorders related to other drug misuse was significantly lower among football players than the general population (hazard ratio 0.22, 95% confidence interval 0.15 to 0.34).



CONCLUSIONS: In this nationwide cohort study, male football players who had played in the Swedish top tier of competition had a significantly lower risk of alcohol related disorders than men from the general population.

