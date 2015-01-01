Abstract

Patients with stroke are at high risk of falls during inpatient rehabilitation admission. Communication disability is common following stroke; however, this population is often excluded from falls research. This study aimed to examine the falls of patients with communication disability following stroke, including the circumstances, contributing factors, and outcomes of the fall. This medical record review used the Generic Reference Model of patient safety as the analytical lens and data were analyzed descriptively. The study included 109 patients who experienced 308 falls. The most common type of fall was an "unwitnessed roll from bed." Patient factors contributed to half of all falls, injuries occurred in 15% of falls, and impacts to the hospital system included additional costs and staffing. Understanding the reasons why patients are attempting to get out of bed may identify ways to reduce the risk and incidence of falls in this population.

