Journal Article

Citation

Patel S, Patel M, Hande V, Jain S, Kumar S, Acharya S. Cureus 2022; 14(11): e31589.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Curēus)

DOI

10.7759/cureus.31589

PMID

36540451

PMCID

PMC9757641

Abstract

Poisoning by organophosphorus (OP) is a major clinical issue affecting many nations worldwide, especially developing nations. In this case report, we have highlighted organophosphate poisoning syndrome that resulted in paralysis of the vocal cords. A 28-year-old male patient with a history of accidental inhalation of the OP compound reported to our hospital with symptoms of vomiting and hoarseness of voice. He had nasal regurgitation and hoarseness having both 9th and 10th cranial nerve palsies on admission, which improved after administration of atropine.


Language: en

Keywords

intoxication; atropine; inhalation; organophosphorus; vocal cord palsy

