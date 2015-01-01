Abstract

A 30-year-old Pakistani construction worker, not known to have any chronic medical illnesses, presented to the emergency room with a history of ingesting two cups of cement diluted in water, seven hours prior to the presentation, in addition to a cut on his left wrist using a sharp piece of ceramic. He was conscious, oriented, and vitally stable. Physical examination was unremarkable except for epigastric hardness and tenderness. Treatment upon admission included escitalopram 10 mg and haloperidol 5 mg. Upper GI endoscopy showed large, hard cement in the stomach and multiple pre-antral erosions. The patient was started on omeprazole 40 mg after the procedure. Exploratory laparotomy and gastrotomy were performed as well. The procedure showed a foreign body, gypsum, occupying the stomach and extending from the fundus to the pylorus. Multiple small foreign bodies were seen in the rectum. The foreign bodies were extracted completely. Before discharge, a suicide risk assessment was done using the modified SAD PERSONS scale. The patient's total score was 5, which is low risk. The patient received psychiatric care, and his post-discharge follow-up was unremarkable.

Language: en