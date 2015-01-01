SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Neupane R, Yadav DK, Raut S, Kafle P. Cureus 2022; 14(11): e31631.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Curēus)

DOI

10.7759/cureus.31631

PMID

36540536

PMCID

PMC9759842

Abstract

The development of modern vehicles that are not compatible with the roads, the rising burden of vehicles on narrow roads, and the recklessness of the vehicle's driver and pedestrians have resulted in an increase in uncommon and severe forms of head injury. We present a case of non-fatal autocraniotomy with leaf implantation inside the cranium. Foreign body implantation merit certain management adaptation from other traumatic head injuries. This case highlights the detachment of the frontal bone of the skull on the left side with a Superior Sagittal Sinus tear and leaf implanted inside the cranium. Early assessment of the patient with computed tomography (CT) of the head to identify surgically removable foreign bodies and thorough washing of the brain and scalp is recommended.


Language: en

Keywords

head injury; road traffic accident; auto-craniotomy; foreign body; leaf

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print