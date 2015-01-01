Abstract

BACKGROUND: The vast majority of children and adolescents in low and middle-income countries (LMICs) lack access to interventions for mental health problems. Schools provide a critical platform for evidence-based intervention delivery for young people. However, a significant need exists to understand the implementation context and strategies for delivering school mental health interventions in LMICs.



METHODS: We conducted a focused ethnography to explore students', teachers', and caregivers' perspectives on implementing evidence-based mental health interventions (EBIs) within a widespread violence prevention program in Uganda. Data collection occurred in Kampala, Uganda, using two schools that have previously implemented an evidence-based violence prevention program widely used in Ugandan schools schools, the Good School Toolkit (GST). Trained, local researchers facilitated four focus group discussions (FGDs) with caregivers (n = 22), four FGDs with teachers (n = 25), and in-depth interviews with primary school students (n = 12). Verbatim transcripts were analyzed using a framework analysis approach.



RESULTS: Participants revealed a school culture that promotes schools' responsibility to students beyond academics, including positive teacher-student relationships. Participants recommended an implementation process that trains teachers and students in screening and referral, peer group delivery, and is accompanied by a school-wide approach to stigma reduction and mental health literacy. Participants fundamentally agreed that teachers could be trained as intervention facilitators.



CONCLUSIONS: This study highlights the potential advantage of leveraging an existing intervention that already addresses implementation factors, such as school culture, as a fertile platform for implementing interventions for child and adolescent mental health in LMICs.



FINDINGS suggest the existing program provides fertile ground for the successful implementation of evidence-based mental health interventions in schools.

