Masler IV, Shah N, Duerring SA, Monroe KR. Inj. Epidemiol. 2022; 9(Suppl 1): e34.
(Copyright © 2022, The author(s), Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
36544193
BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in drastic decreases in volume for most pediatric emergency departments (ED). Injuries have persisted and there is concern that injuries may have increased during the pandemic. This study evaluates the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on ED patient trends at a freestanding children's hospital.
Language: en
Pediatric; Injury prevention; COVID-19; Pandemic; Emergency department; Trends