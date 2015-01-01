Abstract

BACKGROUND: Regardless of injury prevention and outreach efforts, there continue to be low rates of adherence with the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) safe sleep recommendations. Media is an important tool for parental education and may influence risk perception and caregiver choices. Due to media reports potentially serving as an opportunity for shaping social norms, caregiver education and injury prevention, an evaluation was undertaken to evaluate Georgia local news reporting of sudden unexpected infant death (SUID) as compared to drownings, homicides, and firearm injuries. Our objective was to evaluate incident and racial discrepancies in Georgia news media reporting of SUID as compared to other pediatric injury deaths.



RESULTS: Despite its high incidence, SUID was far less commonly mentioned in the news media, with only 1.9% (10/525) mentioned as compared to 8.1% of drownings (17/211), 11.4% (74/649) of MVC's, 14.7% (59/402) of homicides between ages 1-18, 20% (11/55) of fire-related deaths and 25% (15/59) of homicides under age one (infant homicides). Across SUID and homicide, deaths of White infants were reported in the news media at 2.5 times the rate of Black infants.



CONCLUSION: Despite SUID being a leading cause of infant death, it is infrequently mentioned in the news media. When mentioned, the news media are more likely to highlight the deaths of White infants as compared to Black infants, though the incidence rate of SUID is higher in Black infants as compared to White.

