Lazarus SG, Miller T, Hudson PJ, McFadden T, Baas G, Kendi S. Inj. Epidemiol. 2022; 9(Suppl 1): e39.
(Copyright © 2022, The author(s), Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
36544220
BACKGROUND: Regardless of injury prevention and outreach efforts, there continue to be low rates of adherence with the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) safe sleep recommendations. Media is an important tool for parental education and may influence risk perception and caregiver choices. Due to media reports potentially serving as an opportunity for shaping social norms, caregiver education and injury prevention, an evaluation was undertaken to evaluate Georgia local news reporting of sudden unexpected infant death (SUID) as compared to drownings, homicides, and firearm injuries. Our objective was to evaluate incident and racial discrepancies in Georgia news media reporting of SUID as compared to other pediatric injury deaths.
Language: en
Infant; Pediatrics; Injury prevention; Race; SIDS; Suffocation; SUID