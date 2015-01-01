Abstract

BACKGROUND: Drowning is a leading cause of unintentional injury-related death for toddlers within the USA. Keeping toddlers within arm's reach while swimming is recommended, yet many caregivers do not. Possibly, caregivers' attitudes are shaped by their expectations about whether they could quickly save a child. The aims of this study are to 1) explore caregivers' views of arm's reach pool supervision in various scenarios and 2) understand whether perceptions of arm's reach pool supervision are impacted by the caregiver's self-reported capability to swim the length of a standard pool.



RESULTS: Caregivers generally showed agreement with arm's reach pool supervision; however, arm's reach supervision was viewed as less necessary when a toddler was in shallow water, wearing a flotation device, or with an older child or teen. There was a significant effect of caregiver swimming capability on perceptions of arm's reach pool supervision, with non-swimmers and the strongest swimmers showing more positive perceptions of arm's reach pool supervision than caregivers reporting poor swimming capability. Female caregivers showed significantly more agreement with arm's reach pool supervision compared with male caregivers. Grandparents and parents showed significantly more agreement with arm's reach pool supervision than siblings.



CONCLUSIONS: Caregivers' views about what constitutes appropriate supervision are impacted by gender, the relationship to the toddler, and the caregiver's swimming capability.



FINDINGS suggest that a caregiver's ability to offer close supervision or respond in an emergency may influence their attitudes about what constitutes appropriate supervision. Caregivers may view arm's reach pool supervision as less necessary when additional layers of protection are in place.

