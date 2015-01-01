|
Cornell E, Blanchard A, Chihuri S, DiGuiseppi CG, Li G. Inj. Epidemiol. 2022; 9(Suppl 1): e41.
(Copyright © 2022, The author(s), Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
36544233
BACKGROUND: Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a complex neurodevelopmental condition, and its prevalence has increased markedly in the past two decades. Research indicates that people with ASD are at increased risk for premature mortality from injuries. Often, children with ASD are prescribed multiple medications, increasing their risk for intentional and unintentional poisonings. We examined the epidemiologic patterns of emergency department (ED)-treated poisonings in children with ASD and the association of ED-treated poisonings with ASD according to common co-occurring conditions.
Poisoning; Intellectual disability; Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; Autism spectrum disorder