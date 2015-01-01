|
Citation
Felser S, Gube M, Gruen J, Coutre PI, Schulze S, Muegge LO, Junghanss C, Ulbricht S. Integr. Cancer Ther. 2022; 21: e15347354221143064.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36539979
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: This study retrospectively examined the association between cancer-related fatigue (CrF) and the number of falls during the last 12 months in patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs).
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Female; Male; Cross-Sectional Studies; Retrospective Studies; falls; *Hematology; *Myeloproliferative Disorders/complications/epidemiology; *Neoplasms/epidemiology/complications; Accidental Falls/prevention & control; cancer patients; cancer-related fatigue (CrF); concentration problems; Fatigue/epidemiology/etiology; gait performance; myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPN); Quality of Life