Citation
Shannonhouse L, Hong J, Fullen M, Westcott J, Mingo CA, Mize MC, Love SF. J. Appl. Gerontol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36540033
Abstract
Older adults are reported to die by suicide at higher rates than the general population. Suicide desire among older adults is associated with pain, and pain experiences have been found to differ based on race. To investigate the relationship between pain and suicidal desire, 437 racially diverse older adults who receive home-based services (home-delivered meals) in the Southeastern region of the United States completed standardized measures of psychological pain, chronic physical pain, and suicidal desire.
Language: en
Keywords
mental health; race; health disparities; suicide desire