SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Bangani S. J. Acad. Librariansh. 2021; 47(5): e102390.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.acalib.2021.102390

PMID

36540892

PMCID

PMC9757534

Abstract

This study employed qualitative research methods to establish the contribution of academic libraries to the fight against fake news in South Africa. The outbreak of COVID-19 resulted to the explosion of fake news in social media platforms and other Internet sites to the detriment of efforts to curb the spread of the disease. With encouragement from library associations and other library bodies and as custodians of information, academic librarians have had no choice but to contribute to the fight against the infodemic including by raising awareness, providing credible information, collection development and research support, and through sharing best practice in conferences and other forums. The results of this study affirm the role of libraries in South Africa and other countries in the fight against fake news. This study brought the perspective of the global South to the discourse about fake news and outlined the responses of academic libraries to the COVID-19 infodemic. The results of this study are an affirmation of the role played by libraries in the fight against fake news in general and specifically during times of crises.


Language: en

Keywords

COVID-19; Fake news; Infodemic; Information literacy; LibGuides; Websites

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print