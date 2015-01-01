Abstract

This study employed qualitative research methods to establish the contribution of academic libraries to the fight against fake news in South Africa. The outbreak of COVID-19 resulted to the explosion of fake news in social media platforms and other Internet sites to the detriment of efforts to curb the spread of the disease. With encouragement from library associations and other library bodies and as custodians of information, academic librarians have had no choice but to contribute to the fight against the infodemic including by raising awareness, providing credible information, collection development and research support, and through sharing best practice in conferences and other forums. The results of this study affirm the role of libraries in South Africa and other countries in the fight against fake news. This study brought the perspective of the global South to the discourse about fake news and outlined the responses of academic libraries to the COVID-19 infodemic. The results of this study are an affirmation of the role played by libraries in the fight against fake news in general and specifically during times of crises.

Language: en