Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Although moderate and severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) can cause posttraumatic epilepsy (PTE), many patients with functional seizures (FS) also report a history of mild TBI. To determine whether features of TBI history differ between patients with epileptic seizures (ES) and FS, we compared patient reports of TBI severity, symptoms, and causes of injury.



METHODS: We recruited patients undergoing video-EEG evaluation for the diagnosis of ES, FS, mixed ES and FS, or physiologic seizure-like events at an academic, tertiary referral center. Patients and their caregivers were interviewed before final video-EEG diagnosis regarding their TBI histories, including concussive symptoms and causes of injury.



RESULTS: Of 506 patients, a greater percentage of patients with FS reported a history of TBI than patients with ES (70% vs 59%, aOR = 1.75 [95% CI: 1.00-3.05], p = 0.047). TBI with loss of consciousness (LOC) lasting less than 30 minutes was more frequently reported among patients with FS than with ES (27% vs 13%, aOR = 2.38 [1.26-4.47], p < 0.01). The proportion of patients reporting other neurologic symptoms immediately after TBI was not significantly different between FS and ES (40% vs 29%, p = 0.08). Causes of TBI were found to differ, with TBIs caused by falls from a height (17% vs 10%, aOR = 2.24 [1.06-4.70], p = 0.03) or motor vehicle collisions (27% vs 11%, aOR = 2.96 [1.54-5.67], p < 0.01) reported more frequently in FS than ES.



DISCUSSION: Our findings further the association of mild TBI with FS and prompt reconsideration of typical assumptions regarding the significance of a reported TBI history in patients with previously undifferentiated seizures. Although common in both groups, TBI with LOC less than 30 minutes and causes of injury that are commonly believed to be more severe were reported more frequently in FS than ES. This suggests that a patient or caregiver reporting of these features does not imply that PTE is a more probable diagnosis than FS. Although a history of TBI with LOC and presumed high-risk causes of injury intuitively raises suspicion for PTE, clinicians should be cautioned that these historical factors also were a frequent finding in patients with FS.

