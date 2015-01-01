Abstract

BACKGROUND: Aggression towards nurses in the workplace arises from various reasons, reportedly increasing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Where aggression can be maintained by spiritual well-being, as it is said that spirituality is a coping skill and psychological well-being maintainer-but there is little known, especially during the pandemic. Thus, this study explored the effect of spirituality on aggression among the nurses working in the COVID-19 wards.



METHODS: This cross-sectional data from 200 nurses involved in the COVID-19 patient treatment were collected using a random sampling method from four hospitals in East Mazandaran province, Iran. Responses were collected based on socio-demographics, Buss-Perry Aggression Questionnaire, and Paloutzian & Ellison Spiritual Well-being Scale. T-test, ANOVA, Pearson correlation coefficient, and multiple linear regression were applied for data analysis.



RESULTS: The mean age of nurses was 31.49±6.88 (range: 21-48) years. Nurses working in the COVID-19 wards have a mean score of spiritual health of 67.21±12.84 (out of 120), whereas 51.77±10.96 (out of 116) was for aggression. The results showed a significant negative weak correlation between aggression and spiritual health (r = -.285, p<0.01). As per regression analysis, spiritual health [β = -.264], age [β = -.374], and working experience [β = 4.156] were the significant factors associated with aggression (p<0.05).



CONCLUSIONS: It is evident that nurses who consider spirituality in their life actions are in a state of reduced negative emotions, such as aggression. Thus, policymakers and managers of the healthcare settings are suggested to promote spirituality among the nurses through spiritual care education, providing the ground for promoting spirituality and a positive attitude towards it.

